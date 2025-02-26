GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Franklin BSP Realty Trust accounts for 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 90.45, a current ratio of 84.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

