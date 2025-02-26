GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

TCPC stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $806.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

