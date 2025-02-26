GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 549,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund accounts for 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,399,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,452 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 58.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 231,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,674 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $5.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

