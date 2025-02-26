Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.0 million-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.0 million.

PLAB stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,275.10. This trade represents a 22.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. The trade was a 9.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

