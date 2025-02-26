MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Lowered to Neutral Rating by B. Riley

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ML

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Shares of ML stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $954.69 million, a P/E ratio of 390.91 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,821. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $300,331.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $15,657,203.20. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,486,276 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $41,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyLion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.