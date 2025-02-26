Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases 133,784 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Financial Symmetry Inc grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 264.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. FMB Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.