Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 33,000 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 221.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

