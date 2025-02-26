Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

