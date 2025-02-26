26,168 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 424,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.73. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

