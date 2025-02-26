Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,588 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in National Beverage by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,505.44. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 74.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

