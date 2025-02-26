SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,252 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 224,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 370,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDW stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.