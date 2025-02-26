Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

