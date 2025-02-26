Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.47 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.