Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $318,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJAN opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

