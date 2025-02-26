Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

