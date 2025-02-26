Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 113,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 4.5% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter.

PJAN stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

