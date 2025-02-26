Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 2.1% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KOCT opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.