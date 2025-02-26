Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
