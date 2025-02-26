Impact Investors Inc Buys Shares of 4,794 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after buying an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,250,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

