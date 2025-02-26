Ndwm LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ndwm LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ndwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

