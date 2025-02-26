Impact Investors Inc Takes Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,881,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

XJH stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $268.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

