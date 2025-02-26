36,038 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Purchased by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 194,561 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $23,250,000. Covalent Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% in the third quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 353.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 97,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 314,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

