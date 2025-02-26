Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after buying an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 540,925 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 910,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 500,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 500,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,325,000 after purchasing an additional 442,762 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

