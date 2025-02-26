PL Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

PL Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,824 shares during the quarter. Lument Finance Trust makes up about 0.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

