Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 105,431 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,507,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 279,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 384,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 15.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,539,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 206,530 shares during the period.

Herbalife Stock Down 5.0 %

Herbalife stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.90.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

