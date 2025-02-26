Flux Power Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice Due to Delinquent Quarterly Filings

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) received an additional notice from Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department on February 21, 2025, for failing to file its quarterly reports. The notice noted that the company has not submitted its Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2024 and remains delinquent on its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, putting it out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Get alerts:

According to the notice, the company must update its original plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s filing requirements by March 10, 2025. If accepted, Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the initial delinquent filing—by the filing of the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 or until April 14, 2025—to submit the required reports.

In a press release issued on February 25, 2025, Flux Power stated that it is working diligently to complete and file the delinquent reports as promptly as practicable. The company emphasized that the Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq.

Flux Power designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions primarily for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s products, which include proprietary battery management and telemetry systems, serve sectors such as material handling and airport ground support equipment, aiming to deliver enhanced performance, reduced ownership costs, and improved environmental outcomes.

The filing also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s efforts to comply with Nasdaq’s requirements. These statements highlight uncertainties related to regulatory compliance and operational execution, and caution that actual results might differ from expectations due to various risks.

The company’s communication underscores its commitment to resolving the delinquency and regaining full compliance with Nasdaq’s periodic filing requirements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flux Power’s 8K filing here.

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Recommended Stories