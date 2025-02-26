Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Leah Tate Sells 164 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Leah Tate sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $18,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,087.92. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leah Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Belden alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 283,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.