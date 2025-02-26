Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,535. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

