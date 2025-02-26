StockNews.com Downgrades Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to Sell

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 52,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of -0.65. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

