UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. 336,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

