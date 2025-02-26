Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 1,371,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

