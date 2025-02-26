RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 477,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,151. RPM International has a 52 week low of $103.68 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of RPM International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

