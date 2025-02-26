Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $259.60. 1,770,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.29. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

