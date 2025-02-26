M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MHO. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
