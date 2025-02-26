StockNews.com Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,766. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.