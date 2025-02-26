StockNews.com Downgrades Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to Hold

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $232.34. 4,307,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,339. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,705,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

