Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 711,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,889. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

