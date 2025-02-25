Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 331,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 208,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$976,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

