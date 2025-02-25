Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 602,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 143,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Unigold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading

