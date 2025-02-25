Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Christopher E. Ware Sells 648 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.81. 2,808,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,323. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
