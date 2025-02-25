Max Gottschalk Purchases 15,000 Shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) Director Max Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,253 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.53. The trade was a 5.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Max Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Max Gottschalk purchased 13,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $13,390.00.
Perfect Moment Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PMNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,655. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.
Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.
