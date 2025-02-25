Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 14,228 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $160,349.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,768.77. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 562,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,327. The company has a market cap of $274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

