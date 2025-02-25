Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells 6,065 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.98. 7,439,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

