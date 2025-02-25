Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells $3,444,851.41 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 113,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $3,444,851.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 502,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,422.96. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Erica Schultz sold 126,730 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $4,002,133.40.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $2,214,582.75.

On Thursday, February 13th, Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $2,018,934.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 5,460,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.92. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

