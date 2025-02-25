National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.590-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 215,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,302. National Health Investors has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

