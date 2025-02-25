Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Porch Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Porch Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. 2,355,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $453.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.03. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,034. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

