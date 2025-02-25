USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.5 million.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
