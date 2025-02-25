CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. CLP has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $9.54.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

