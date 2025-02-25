CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.
CLP Stock Performance
Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. CLP has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $9.54.
About CLP
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.