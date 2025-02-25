Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ MAXI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 139,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,974. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
