Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ MAXI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 139,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,974. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Dividend History for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.