Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.090 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Get Workiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 763,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. Workiva has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.47). As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.